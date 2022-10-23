SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 22nd (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a night of prep volleyball regional finals across the Chippewa County.

Matchups include Chippewa Falls hosting D.C. Everest, Eau Claire Memorial heading to Hudson, Eau Claire North against Marshfield, Ashland facing Bloomer, Eau Claire Immanuel matching up with McDonell, and Grantsburg travelling to Unity among others.

Also, boys prep soccer has a day for regional finals, with the third edition of the Eau Claire Derby featuring North and Memorial, and Regis/McDonell on the road against Arcadia.

Plus, prep cross country finalizes the runners at state with sectional races for divisions one, two, and three.

Finally, Altoona faces Appleton Xavier at team state tennis.

