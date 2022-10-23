SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 22nd (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the dog days of the college football season, with Badgers and WIAC action aplenty.

The Badgers face off with Purdue, looking to get Jim Leonhard back above .500 as a head coach.

In WIAC conference play, UW-Eau Claire is on the road to UW-River Falls, UW-Stout travels to UW-Oshkosh, and UW-La Crosse hosts UW-Stevens Point.

Finally, in collegiate women’s soccer, UW-Eau Claire hosts WIAC-rival UW-River Falls.

