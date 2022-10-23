UW-Eau Claire hosts MidBrains conference

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A conference is bringing together students from all across the Midwest to share their love of neuroscience or the study of the nervous system.

The MidBrains conference is an opportunity for students interested in the neurosciences to connect with others who their interest.

Students are able to present research, attend lectures and learn about various graduate programs.

“This gave me an opportunity to know that if I did want to go to graduate school, there are opportunities within neuroscience to excel in this field,” said Clair Moore, a student at Loras College.

The event has never been hosted in the Badger State before.

“It’s the first time it’s actually been in Wisconsin,” said David Jewett, the co-host of this year’s conference. “We’re really excited to be the first host in Wisconsin.”

Over 180 people registered making this year’s conference the largest it has ever been.

“That’s really cool,” Jewett said. “There’s lots of energy in the room, and there are students from 28 different institutions representing seven states, so even though it’s a regional meeting, we’re getting lots and lots of schools in the Midwest being represented here.”

Organizers said they’re happy to have the event back in-person.

“I’m so excited about it because we plan and plan and plan and you never know what the turnout is going to be, but the energy in the room is just awesome,” Jewett said. “I think students and faculty are excited to be back in-person, so for many of the students, it’s their first conference, and it’s a really nice supportive atmosphere to do that in. We’re just excited to have a great day.”

Many of the students are excited for the opportunity to present their research findings.

“This is the first conference of exclusively like neuroscience people that I’ve been able to present at, so it’s cool to talk with people that are really interested and excited about this research, and I’m excited to learn about other people’s presentations too,” said Gabby Cook a student at Hamline University.

“We did go to a couple of the posters, and they were just so awesome,” Moore said. “One of the people from my school that is presenting on a poster, and she just worked so hard on it, so that was awesome.”

The conference also featured keynote speakers and a career panel with some Blugold alumni.

The MidBrains conference is an annual event. It’s been bringing together students across the Midwest since 2007.

