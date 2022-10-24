1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined a car driven by a 28-year-old man from Red Wing, Minn. was traveling northbound on Highway 63 when the man lost control of his vehicle and entered a ditch. The man was taken from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. with “undetermined injuries.”

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.