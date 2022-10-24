BARBARA SCHUMACHER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our mother for the Sunshine Award. She has always been a wonderful cook. She has a large garden that she puts a lot of her time in to and we have been gifted with cucumbers and tomatoes of every size. She also brings us fruit from the grocery store every so often. She walks every day, weather permitting, and when it’s not you can usually find her walking at Oakwood Mall. She does what she can to stay busy and we love her.

Dave and Mary Ann

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial...
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and...
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
Police Lights
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen
Chris Johnson looks at the progress made on the mural he is working on for the City of Altoona.
Local business owner works on new mural under a bridge in Altoona

Latest News

DEBRA RHOADS
ERIN DEWITZ
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
MICHAEL GUDMANSON