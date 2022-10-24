BARBARA SCHUMACHER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our mother for the Sunshine Award. She has always been a wonderful cook. She has a large garden that she puts a lot of her time in to and we have been gifted with cucumbers and tomatoes of every size. She also brings us fruit from the grocery store every so often. She walks every day, weather permitting, and when it’s not you can usually find her walking at Oakwood Mall. She does what she can to stay busy and we love her.

Dave and Mary Ann

