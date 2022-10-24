Blood donors needed ahead of holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blood banks are running low ahead of the holiday season.

The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to give soon to keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. Blood levels usually drop during that time of year as students are out of school, and families are on vacation. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, and this is a great time for new donors to make an appointment.

The Red Cross is also giving out rewards to those that come in and donate ahead of the holidays this year, including a T-Shirt for their platelet donors. The Red Cross will be giving out a $10 e-gift card for your store of choice to anyone that donates blood between Nov. 1 and 22.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.