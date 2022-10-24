Blood donors needed ahead of holiday season

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Blood banks are running low ahead of the holiday season.

The American Red Cross is asking blood donors to give soon to keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. Blood levels usually drop during that time of year as students are out of school, and families are on vacation. The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, and this is a great time for new donors to make an appointment.

The Red Cross is also giving out rewards to those that come in and donate ahead of the holidays this year, including a T-Shirt for their platelet donors. The Red Cross will be giving out a $10 e-gift card for your store of choice to anyone that donates blood between Nov. 1 and 22.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial...
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and...
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
Police Lights
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

Latest News

Blood Donors Needed Ahead of Holiday Season
Blood Donors Needed Ahead of Holiday Season
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (10/24/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (10/24/22)
Harvest of the month
Harvest of the Month - Apples
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022...
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County