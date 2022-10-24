BUFFALO WILD WINGS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On Saturday, October 15th, around 6:00pm, my twenty-year-old daughter had a seizure due to postpartum eclampsia. The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings were phenomenal. One woman on staff took charge and knew how to help. Other staff held open doors for the paramedics. During a time of crisis, it was comforting to have the staff step in to help. After the paramedics left with my oldest daughter, my youngest daughter was feeling nauseous from nerves and another woman on staff gave her a drink and a bag in case she was sick. I am so grateful for the help and kindness from the Buffalo Wild Wings staff on that stressful evening. Our family will be forever grateful to the staff there.

Kathy Quinn

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

