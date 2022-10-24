Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president

Allyson Wisniewski
Allyson Wisniewski(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA FALLS AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Chamber Board Chair, Amy Forcier-Pabst, is announcing that Allyson Wisniewski will be the next President of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking, and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber to the next level,” Forcier-Pabst said. “We are excited to bring her on board to join a very accomplished and dynamic Chamber team.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our business community, and our city, in this capacity,” Wisniewski said. “Local businesses have continued to rise to the challenges a post-pandemic environment presents for our city, employees, and communities. This is a pivotal moment to build a stronger business climate, promote economic growth, and accelerate the region’s economic competitiveness. Together, we can create a vibrant future for our region.”

According to a media release from Chippewa Falls Area Chamber, Wisniewski served as Chippewa Falls Chamber Tourism Director for 10 years prior to her most recent employment at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Wisniewski’s first day at the Chamber will be Nov. 28.

