EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.

Jackie Reisner

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.