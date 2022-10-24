ERIN DEWITZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.

Jeannie Westphal

