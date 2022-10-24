EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Six Eau Claire churches are holding the first ever Fall Arts Celebration on Sunday, October 30.

This year’s event is hosted by Hope Lutheran Church on Eddy Lane.

Art viewing runs from 1-4 p.m. with a choir concert from 2-3 p.m.

Refreshments and desserts are available. The concert is a free-will offering to support the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grace Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Johns Lutheran Church and Hope Lutheran Church are sponsoring the celebration.

