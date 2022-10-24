Free disposal event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, this year's Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Altoona Police Department located at 1904 Spooner Ave. and at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, curbside service at 2116 Craig Rd., Medical Offices, Door B.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People can bring unused or unwanted medication to one of two local sites on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, this year’s Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Altoona Police Department located at 1904 Spooner Avenue and at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, curbside service at 2116 Craig Rd., Medical Offices, Door B.

The media release from the Health Department says medications you can drop off include prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications. The media release from the Health Department notes blister packages are acceptable if the medications aren’t removed. Liquid medications, creams, and sprays must be in their original packaging.

