Harvest of the Month-apples(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ruth Chipps, RDN, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for October’s Harvest of the Month, apples.

Cinnamon Baked Apples

2 apples

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoons butter

Directions: Peel apples one - third from top. Core apples, leaving the bottom intact. Spoon sugar and cinnamon on apples. Put 1 teaspoon butter on each top. Place apples in a deep, microwave-safe casserole dish and cover. Microwave until tender 2 - 3 1/2 minutes until fork-tender. Let apples sit for 2 minutes before serving. Top with yogurt or ice cream and crunchy granola. Drizzle with the cinnamon sauce from the bottom of the pan.

Jackson in Action

