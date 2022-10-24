Health Department now offering updated fall boosters for kids

The CDC recommends that anyone age 5 or older who has already received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine make a plan to get this booster, according to a media release from the Health Department.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is announcing updated fall booster doses for COVID-19 are now available for everyone age 5 and over.

The CDC recommends that anyone age 5 or older who has already received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine make a plan to get this booster, according to a media release from the Health Department.

The Health Department in their media release says they are now taking appointments for the updated fall booster, and first doses of Pfizer or Moderna, online HERE. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. People can find other places to get an updated fall booster or initial COVID-19 vaccines online HERE and at area heathcare providers.

“This booster can help strengthen our immune system against the most common strain of COVID-19,” said Lieske Giese, Health Department Director. “Getting the COVID booster and the flu shot are great prevention steps to have a healthier fall and holiday season!”

