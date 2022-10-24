Local business owner works on new mural under a bridge in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of the Passion Board Shop is working on a new mural located under a bridge in Altoona.

Chris Johnson was approached with the idea by Visit Eau Claire and was granted permission by the City of Altoona.

“This project was originally brought to me... was from Visit Eau Claire. It wasn’t from the city of Altoona initially. It was from Visit Eau Claire and all the people that have organized a lot of that stuff,” said Johnson. “So when the city said I could paint whatever I liked, they just liked how my work looked. And they thought I was a good fit for down here. Which I agree.”

Johnson is working on a mural centered around a crab-like creature.

“They want to make this area like a bright kid friendly kind of fantasy space,” said Johnson.

The business owner is a working dad, has a podcast and has been a painter for the past few year.

“Some people are late bloomers, I didn’t start painting until I was 28,” said Johnson.

When he was told he would be working on the wall underneath the bridge that River Prairie runs on, he need to take a couple of days to think about his vision.

“I took two days off from work, which I own Passion Board Shop in downtown,” said Johnson. “So I had an employee in my store for a couple of days and I went camping so I can be out in nature and focus on art. Then came up with as concept I did end up using. Drew that whole thing over a couple of days in the woods.”

Johnson has a style to his art work.

“All my art is this kind of look. It’s like these goofy monsters and stuff,” said Johnson. “And so I started with him, on my iPad, and then I started drawing around him. And came up with some other really cool sea creatures that are gonna make this whole scene when I’m done.”

Johnson said he is humbled by the fact that he was asked to make the mural. He admires the art scene in the Chippewa Valley.

“I really think a lot of people really do appreciate it. But I think there’s a lot of people that are still really unaware just how special this is. Like how much we have. It’s not normal to have art like this underneath a bridge in a city this size.”

For now he is focus on completing the crab-like creature, who he named “Frank” after his great-grandfather, leaving the rest of the mural for the Spring.

“This is all I just had time for before it’s going to get cold.”

By then he hopes to enlist the help of 100 people, mostly children.

“With paint, it’s a little more bit forgivable that you can go over and fix things. Partially, because, you know, I’m not perfect either by any means.,” said Johnson. “But it’ll be fun with having all the kids and stuff here because, they can do it and I can kinda guide them and help them. You know... no one gets hurt if someone goes outside the lines.”

Johnson is not worried or phased by the thought of mistakes that could happen with the help of children.

“I know that I’m gonna be going back and fixing some things, but that’s not really the point. The point is just to have a bunch of people, make memories, and just have a good time with it,” said Johnson.

For now, he is working on the mural himself.

“It’s a big project you know... and I’m doing it... there’s a little bit that can be done by a roller, but for the most part, I’m doing it all with a brush like this.” said Johnson. “But the city kind of lets me do it by my own timeline. I don’t have to feel rushed as I’m working on it.”

