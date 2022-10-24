Local doctors notice rise in RSV cases

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Across the country, RSV cases in children are on the rise. CDC data shows that at the end of September, nearly 8% of PCR RSV tests in the Midwest were coming back positive. Then, on October 15, the Midwest had nearly 19% of the PCR tests were coming back positive.

Health professionals in the Chippewa Valley said they’ve also seen an increase in RSV cases locally.

“The rate at which we’re seeing new cases and the severity of the cases may be a little higher than I would expect at this time of year,” Dr. Robert Bullwinkel, a Pediatrician with Marshfield Clinic said. “I think that’s the trend in the country as well.”

RSV is a respiratory virus that circulates every year. The virus generally causes cold symptoms like congestion, coughs and fevers that can go untreated.

“Most of the time, kids that get RSV, again, just have those mild cold symptoms,” Dr. Allison Schneider, a Pediatrician with Prevea Health said. “They do really well with it. So, it’s just really keeping an eye on your child.”

But some cases of RSV can be more serious, where kids should be taken to the doctor.

“Within the face of this illness, if you are feeling like your child is struggling to breath, like a fish out of water, gasping, breathing hard, breathing fast, sucking in between the ribs, above the ribcage, belly breathing. These are all things that would be concerning enough to say that we would probably want to evaluate the child,” Dr. Bullwinkel said.

Despite the rise in cases though, Dr. Schneider said parents shouldn’t be panicking.

“We’re not having a giant uptick in cases by any means,” Dr. Schneider said.

Dr. Bullwinkel said parents should pay attention to their children’s illness, but significant changes don’t need to be made to lifestyles.

“We should expect that we will see respiratory viruses in this time of year and so, worried about it? Go about your business, right? Do the things you need to do, but just be weary and careful,” Dr. Bullwinkel said. “Then, make sure that if there is a sickness, you’re checking in, especially if you’re concerned about the condition of yourself or your child.”

Both pediatricians recommend prevention measures similar to other illnesses, like washing your hands, wearing a mask and staying away from people who are sick.

RSV is spread just like a common cold, through direct person-to-person contact, and through unclean hands and surfaces.

Additional information about RSV for parents can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.