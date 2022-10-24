MICHAEL GUDMANSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my husband, Mike Gudmanson, for the Sunshine Award. My mom passed away and we have been working on her house to get ready to sell it. It has been so sad and overwhelming for me and lots of hard work. Mike has been there for me through all the emotions I have felt. He worked so hard helping me. I just want him to know how much I appreciate and love him. He is my sunshine.

Linnea Gudmanson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.