Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen.

The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said the suspect, Chanda Vande Slunt of Holmen, admitted to firing several rounds from a handgun. They say she appeared intoxicated.

Police are recommending Vande Slunt face multiple charges, including recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

