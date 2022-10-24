Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen.

The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said the suspect, Chanda Vande Slunt of Holmen, admitted to firing several rounds from a handgun. They say she appeared intoxicated.

Police are recommending Vande Slunt face multiple charges, including recklessly endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

