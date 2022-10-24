Structures considered ‘total loss’ after Oregon home explosion

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is estimated to be between $1.5-2 million, an update from the Oregon Area Fire/EMS stated Monday.

The agency noted that two buildings mainly involved are considered a total loss.

Residents of one structure who were displaced because of the explosion were able to get some of their personal belongings back, the fire department stated.

No injuries were reported after a home that was under construction exploded Friday. It utterly destroyed the structure and damaged two nearby houses. Contractors and subcontractors told emergency crews nobody was working at the home that was under construction.

There were two dogs that were able to escape the day of the explosion, and a missing cat was also able to be reunited with its owners.

Oregon fire officials called in additional agencies the day of the explosion to help assist, with 16 area fire departments and four EMS agencies responding. Oregon’s police department, public works department and Alliant Energy also assisted.

