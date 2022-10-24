USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp

USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court Justice of the United States.(United States Postal Service via usps.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year.

The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.

“After beginning her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination, Justice Ginsburg became a respected jurist whose important majority opinions advancing equality and strong dissents on socially controversial rulings made her a passionate proponent of equal justice,” the agency said in its announcement.

Ginsburg died in 2020 at the age of 87. The newly unveiled first-class “forever” stamp of the liberal icon will be available for purchase in 2023, although officials did not mention a specific date. A first-class stamp currently costs 60 cents, a price that will rise to 63 cents on Jan. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial...
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and...
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
Police Lights
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
Blood Donors Needed Ahead of Holiday Season
Blood Donors Needed Ahead of Holiday Season
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death
The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, and this is a great time for new donors to make...
Blood donors needed ahead of holiday season