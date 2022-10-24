The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS NO SOUND. The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. (Source: WDIV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan.

At roughly 1,200 feet long, SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface.

The walkable portion of the pedestrian-only bridge is about 5 feet wide.

The bridge officially opened last Saturday.

For comparison, the famous SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is 700 feet long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
26-year-old man hurt after construction site accident in Pigeon Falls
Darrell Brooks sits in another court room after being removed from the first day of his trial...
Parade suspect’s court antics won’t help appeal, experts say
Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and...
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
Police Lights
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen
Chris Johnson looks at the progress made on the mural he is working on for the City of Altoona.
Local business owner works on new mural under a bridge in Altoona

Latest News

According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, this year’s...
Free disposal event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing