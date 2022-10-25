1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.

The media release from La Crosse Fire Department says mutual aid was requested from Onalaska and La Crosse. Holmen Police was also on scene. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in heavy fire, and flames reaching the overhead canopy and near the building. Crews attacked the fire.

The owner of the vehicle was taken by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with “unknown injuries.”

