City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco

Proposed Costco site in Eau Claire
Proposed Costco site in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley.

Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday.

The store is expected to be built on the city’s north side between Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The store is expected to include a members-only gas station as well as a members-only car wash. A groundbreaking hasn’t been decided yet, but the goal is to open in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Currently, the closest Costco location to the Chippewa Valley is 70 miles away in Woodbury, Minn.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin...
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children
Allyson Wisniewski
Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/25/22)
Patriot K9s is a Wausau-based non-profit that trains service dogs for veterans
Packers raise money for service dogs for veterans
Xcel Energy encourages customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service...
Xcel Energy encourages customers to be aware of scammers