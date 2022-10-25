City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley.

Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday.

The store is expected to be built on the city’s north side between Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The store is expected to include a members-only gas station as well as a members-only car wash. A groundbreaking hasn’t been decided yet, but the goal is to open in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Currently, the closest Costco location to the Chippewa Valley is 70 miles away in Woodbury, Minn.

