Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin...
Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID’d as 2 adults, 4 children
Allyson Wisniewski
Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president
Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of...
Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations
Police Lights
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

Latest News

For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital taken into custody
FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says
Xcel Energy encourages customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service...
Xcel Energy encourages customers to be aware of scammers