DHS urges Wisconsinites to help prevent childhood lead exposure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As this week marks National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to help prevent and detect childhood lead exposure.

During this Prevention Week, DHS is encouraging Wisconsinites to get the facts, help children get tested and check homes for lead hazards.

“During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, we urge awareness and action to prevent the life-long impact of lead exposure,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said. “In Wisconsin, we have made continued progress in preventing childhood lead poisoning. However, lead hazards remain, and pose risks to children, in communities all across our state.”

Childhood lead poisoning is primarily caused by swallowing or breathing in dust from deteriorating lead-based paint. According to DHS, lead poisoning can cause learning and behavior problems, slowed growth and development and hearing and speech problems.

DHS said there are about 350,000 homes in Wisconsin with lead-based paint hazards. These homes are likely to have been built before 1978.

Other sources of lead can be contaminated drinking water from corroded lead service lines or household plumbing, adults bringing lead into the home from exposure at some jobs and hobbies and imported candy, spices, makeup or toys.

“No amount of lead exposure is safe. While lead exposure can impact anyone, children under the age of 6 are especially vulnerable to lead exposure,” DHS Lead Policy Advisor Brian Weaver said.

DHS said Wisconsinites can take action to prevent childhood lead exposure by:

“The most important way to prevent childhood lead poisoning is to protect children from exposure to lead hazards, and it’s important to detect exposure early by getting a blood lead test,” Weaver said.

In the past two decades, more than 230,000 Wisconsin children under the age of 6 have been poisoned by lead, according to DHS.

For more information on how to prevent childhood lead exposure, visit DHS’s website.

