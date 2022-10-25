ECCHA seeing high number of surrendered pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area animal shelter said it’s running out of space for pets in need.

The cause: it’s seeing more people surrendering their animals.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said it usually books appointments for someone to surrender a pet around two to three weeks out.

Right now that wait time is closer to two months.

At the Eau Claire County Humane Association, staff and volunteers work to care for animals in need in the community. With a rise in surrendered pets, staffers said that’s getting harder to do.

“We’re booking surrender appointments to mid-December right now, so two months out at least, and it just continues to grow and grow and grow,” said Addie Erdmann, ECCHA’s Marketing and Development Director. “Dog surrenders specifically are booked out two months.”

Erdmann said she doesn’t think the shelter has ever had this amount of pet surrenders before.

“Right now we have at least one surrender appointment every single day,” Erdmann said. “Most days we have two to three. Cats, dogs, pretty much anything.”

It’s a trend Erdmann said could be cause by a number of different factors.

“Inflation could be one of them,” Erdmann said. “Not being able to find housing in the area that allows pets. That could be one of them. That’s always been an issue we’ve been encountering.”

Erdmann said the pandemic could also play a role: “There was also a big boom kind of last year in a lot of different places that people were surrendering their animals that they adopted during COVID because they are going back to work, and they’re back to a normal schedule and things like that.”

To address some of these concerns, ECCHA said it offers services like a free pet food pantry. The shelter also has resources to help find pet-friendly housing options.

Erdmann said there’s also ways to help your pet find a new home without going to the shelter like Rehome by Adopt-A-Pet.

“You can post your own animal on there and take applications while still being able to have your animal comfortable in their own home,” Erdmann said.

As they see a greater need in the community, Erdmann said ECCHA can always use more donations, volunteers and foster families.

While Erdmann hopes pet owners won’t have to surrender their animals, she said if you do have to make that decision, let ECCHA know as soon as possible.

Right now the shelter doesn’t have space to take in surrendered pets on short notice.

