Hartland victims suffered gunshot wounds

Hartland Apartment Fire
Hartland Apartment Fire(WEAU)
By AP, WITI
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP, WITI) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children.

All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday.

According to WITI in Milwaukee, Hartland police revealed Monday night that each of the six people suffered a single gunshot wound.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed. Connor McKisick’s gunshot wound was self inflicted, WITI stated.

The cause of Friday’s fire has not been determined. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said authorities were conducting an “active criminal investigation.”

Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.

Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

