In-person early voting begins

The drive-thru at City Hall started Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday, Nov. 4.
The drive-thru at City Hall started Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday, Nov. 4.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person early voting began Tuesday morning in Wis.

The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to the day of the general election, Nov. 8.

In the city of Eau Claire, drive-thru early voting is happening once again. The drive-thru at City Hall started Tuesday and is scheduled to end on Friday, Nov. 4. Hours are scheduled for Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

MyVote.WI.gov is an online source for Wisconsinites to check their voter info, find their polling place, update their name or address, as well as request an absentee ballot.

