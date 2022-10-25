Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.

