Red Wing woman dead in car crash

By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of west 3rd street in Red Wing.

When authorities arrived, they found 55-year-old, Marianne Dohnalek, in the road with significant injuries.

She was taken to Mayo Clinic Health system in Red Wing and later flown to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, Wisconsin, remained at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash and an investigation is ongoing.

