Republican senate candidates encourage people to vote

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate is traveling the state as part of its Road to Victory in Wisconsin Tour.

The Committee made a stop in Altoona Tuesday to allow voters to hear from Republican state senators before the Nov. election. Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu and Candidate for the 31st State Senate District Dave Estenson were in attendance, as well as Candidate for the 23rd State Senate District Jesse James. While James is running unopposed, he’s still encouraging people to get out and vote on election day.

“Next week, I’ll be helping the candidates knock doors and get out the final messaging. In my opinion, I think people already made up their mind. I don’t think that anything is going to dramatically change unless some kind of bomb happens. But we just need to finish strong with the messaging that we have. The key is to get everybody that can vote out there to vote in my race. In all reality, I need 50% of the vote plus one,” James said.

The polls will be open for early voting Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. up until Nov. 4.

MyVote.WI.gov is an online source for Wisconsinites to check their voter information, find their polling place, update their name or address, as well as request an absentee ballot.

