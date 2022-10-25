Xcel Energy encourages customers to be aware of scammers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is announcing they have recently become aware of a potential scam.

According to a media release from Xcel Energy, in terms of this scam people looking to complete common transactions, including starting new utility service, may find a phone number online that connects them to scammers, instead of Xcel Energy. When customers call the fraudulent number, they are asked to pay money upfront to complete their transaction. Scammers may also attempt to collect customer information including Social Security numbers and credit card numbers. In some cases, the scammers also contact Xcel Energy and pose as the customer, using the customer’s information to start the new service.

The media release from Xcel Energy says Xcel Energy does not charge customers upfront to complete transactions. Any fees associated with transactions like starting service will appear on a customer’s next bill. If you are asked to pay up front to complete a transaction, hang up and contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999. Xcel Energy encourages customers who are looking to start new electric or natural gas service or conduct other business with the company to ensure they are calling Xcel Energy directly at 1-800-895-4999.

Additional information is available in the full media release from Xcel Energy HERE. Additional information on how you can avoid scams is available on Xcel Energy’s website.

