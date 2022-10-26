1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m....
According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.

The media release from La Crosse Fire Department says crews made contact with the person about halfway up the bluff on a bike trail and extricated the person down the bluff using specialized equipment and members of the Fire Department carried the person out. Tri-State Ambulance was also on scene and took the person to a clinic in La Crosse.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. The media release from La Crosse Fire Department says 11 personnel from LCFD and two personnel from Tri-State Ambulance assisted.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

These annual check-ins make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children out...
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/27/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 10/26/2022