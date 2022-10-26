1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday.

According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.

The media release from La Crosse Fire Department says crews made contact with the person about halfway up the bluff on a bike trail and extricated the person down the bluff using specialized equipment and members of the Fire Department carried the person out. Tri-State Ambulance was also on scene and took the person to a clinic in La Crosse.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. The media release from La Crosse Fire Department says 11 personnel from LCFD and two personnel from Tri-State Ambulance assisted.

