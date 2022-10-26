Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site.

Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is estimated to be between $1.5-2 million, an update from the Oregon Area Fire/EMS stated Monday. The agency noted that two buildings mainly involved are considered a total loss.

Residents of one structure who were displaced because of the explosion were able to get some of their personal belongings back, the fire department stated.

No injuries were reported after a home that was under construction exploded Friday. It utterly destroyed the structure and damaged two nearby houses. Contractors and subcontractors told emergency crews nobody was working at the home that was under construction.

NBC15 Investigates filed an open records request hours after Oregon Fire Chief Glenn Linzmeier said preliminary reports show there was gas in the building at the time of the blast. The 39-page report lists things like the plumbing, electrical and HVAC contractors, as well as the company that owns the property.

NBC15 Investigates is reaching out to those companies, and until we hear back, we will not be naming them.

According to the permit, the 6,982-square-foot duplex was brand new, not a remodel. It was going to be a one-story, two-family home with attached garages and a porch. It shows plumbing testing was completed back in July, and a foundation survey was done in May. According to the permit application, the duplex was set to have a forced air furnace and central air conditioning and use municipal sewers.

The estimated cost of the project was $411,800. The property was assessed at $52,000 per lot. The home’s address places it in the Oregon School District.

The building permit was filed by the construction contractor, submitted to the Village of Oregon.

There were two dogs that were able to escape the day of the explosion, and a missing cat was also able to be reunited with its owners.

Oregon fire officials called in additional agencies the day of the explosion to help assist, with 16 area fire departments and four EMS agencies responding. Oregon’s police department, public works department and Alliant Energy also assisted.

