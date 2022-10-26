Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

Latest News

A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
CNN embeds with Ukrainian forces in Kherson
Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia.
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
LIVE: Biden discusses giving families 'breathing room'