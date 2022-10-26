Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes visits UW-Eau Claire campus to rally college voters

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes made his case to college voters Wednesday morning.

The Lieutenant Governor was at a campaign event at UW-Eau Claire talking to young voters, some of which are first time voters.

Barnes told students that the midterm elections are just as important as presidential elections.

He is running to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the upcoming election less than two weeks away.

Barnes spoke to students about the economy, abortion rights and health care. He put it in his way by saying “trying to make the lives of younger generations easier.”

While at the event he also spoke about his opponent, claiming Sen. Johnson is trying to do away with the Affordable Care Act and on him not being focused on job growth in Wisconsin.

Barnes says Wisconsin has a strong university system and can remain that way if the cost of college doesn’t deter students from applying.

“We have one of the strongest university systems in the country... the way we keep it strong is by continuously attracting students, but if students are not going to choose college as an option because of they can’t afford it, then we are doing a whole generation of people a disservice,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

He also added that college affordability is the root cause of student debt and keeping people from entering the middle class.

“What we need to do for students? We got to lower costs. When people talk about student loan forgiveness, we got to get to the root cause, college affordable in general.... If you look at the state’s share of support for University here in Wisconsin over the generations, it’s decline significantly. We got to get more money to the state so they can support the university system,” said Barnes.

A Spokesperson for Sen. Johnson’s campaign sent WEAU a statement:

“Lt. Gov. Barnes is closing this campaign like he started it: lying about Ron Johnson and hiding his support for Biden’s reckless economic agenda that has fueled inflation and his dangerous policies to defund the police, abolish ICE, and let criminals walk free. Barnes would make Wisconsin less prosperous and less safe for all communities.”

Early voting is already underway, and if you have not registered to vote yet, you have up until election day to do so.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
The family of 38 year old Joe Schmidt is hoping to find him a kidney donor to save his life.
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Latest News

EC lights' Halloween display will feature fog and live music Halloween day.
Injury prevention expert offers tips on keeping safe while trick-or-treating Halloween night
Mayo Hosts Emergency Medicine Training at UWEC
Mayo Hosts Emergency Medicine Training at UWEC
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Visits UW-Eau Claire
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Visits UW-Eau Claire
The goal of the course is to learn and practice skills needed for low frequency procedures.
Mayo Clinic Health System hosts emergency medicine training at UWEC