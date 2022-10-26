Feed My People Food Bank honoring its volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire celebrated its group of volunteers Wednesday.

Volunteers and organizations that work with Feed My People gathered for a brunch and awards at the Food Bank’s location in Eau Claire. Feed My People says they have roughly 150 regular volunteers, with many more participating as part of youth or service groups.

Feed My People says they couldn’t help to support the community in the way they do without their volunteers.

“You know, they come and they work hard and they’re reliable and they really do so much. But they also they, you know, they become friends and they just bring such a good attitude and atmosphere into our Food Bank. And that’s just so good for the staff. It’s ultimately so good for those folks that we serve,” Suzanne Becker, Executive Director, said.

WEAU 13 News was honored to receive the award of Organization of the Year at the event for the collaborative work we do with Feed My People.

