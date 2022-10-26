Former President Donald Trump endorses Scott Jensen for MN Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Former President Donald Trump posted his endorsement of Dr. Scott Jensen for Minnesota Governor Tuesday night.

According to a post from Mr. Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, Jensen has his “complete and total endorsement.”

Dr. Jensen released the following statement about the former president’s endorsement:

“As this campaign takes the lead in the polls, I expect many individuals and organizations to ride the momentum and endorse our campaign. While we have not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and Heal Minnesota. Recently, this campaign has seen an outpouring of support from a diverse array of organizations: the largest organization representing police in the state, an editorial board representing over a dozen Minnesota newspapers including the Duluth News Tribune and Rochester Post Bulletin, the Hmong American Leadership Council, and the leading advocate for small businesses in the state, just to name a few. We are seeing support from every region and sector of our state, coming together to embrace political outsiders. However, ultimately, we only care about one endorsement: the support of Minnesota voters. We are continuing to barnstorm this state, engage in meaningful conversations, and work every day to earn the votes of Minnesotans by fighting Walz-Biden inflation, ending our crime epidemic, protecting parental rights, and funding students, not broken institutions. On November 8th, we will Heal Minnesota.”