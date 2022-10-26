Injury prevention expert offers tips on keeping safe while trick-or-treating Halloween night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pediatric injury prevention expert says to watch out for cars when out trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

Rishelle Eithan with UW-Health says because it gets darker earlier, it’s important to keep in mind that drivers will have a harder time seeing pedestrians.

“And honestly kids under 12, we would really recommend having a caregiver walking with them, and helping remind them. Because again they’re excited, and sometimes that excitement of candy can make them forget to look left right left right while crossing the street,” said Eithan.

She offers some tips on how to keep your children safe as they collect treats throughout the neighborhood.

She says to make yourselves more visible to drivers. And that can be done with anything from glowsticks, reflective tape, flashlights and even bicycle lights can help.

If possible, go trick-or-treating in well-lit areas.

Eithun says to stick to cross walks and reminding your child to look both ways when crossing the street.

She also says drivers should be mindful that more trick-or-treaters will probably be out and about this Halloween in particular.

“As it is getting darker, kids are gonna be out, they’re gonna be excited. If you’re driving out in any of those areas during that trick-or-treating times, just be a little more mindful, maybe go a little slower. And keep your eyes out because there will be even more pedestrians on the roadways that day,” said Eithun.

Other safety tips she has is to keep an eye on what candy and other treats your kids could be consuming. Sometimes your children could be allergic ingredients in the candy.

And if your child is going to wear a face mask to protect themselves from COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases, they should be mindful on how that mask and any facial coverings that come with the costume could obstruct their vision. Eithun says it could lead to tumbles or running into stuff the can’t see.

