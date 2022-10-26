Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin, is honoring Ken Vance posthumously as the 2022 Legacy JA Hero.

Vance’s family will accept the 2022 JA Legacy Hero award at the 7th annual JA Hero’s Gala set for Thursday, November 10 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

News Release: Ken Vance was among one of the first area business professionals who was instrumental in bringing Junior Achievement to northwestern Wisconsin in the late 1980′s with JA operations staring in the Chippewa Valley in 1991. At the time, Ken was President of the Auto Dealers Association and was a huge influencer with other Chippewa Valley auto dealers in gaining financial support to start up Junior Achievement operations in Eau Claire and throughout northwestern Wisconsin.

In addition to recognizing Ken, the following JA heroes will be honored. Junior Achievement provides education for youth in grades K-12 on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship providing them the tools and skills to make smart economic and academic choices.

Allyson Barka, Junior Achievement JA Impact Hero

Carla Leuck, Wipfli LLC, JA Leadership Hero

Kristen Goldsmith, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District, JA Hero Educator

Kathleen Mentink, Community Volunteer, JA Hero Volunteer

Royal Credit Union, JA Hero Volunteer Partner

WESTconsin Credit Union, JA Hero Volunteer Partner

CCF Bank , JA Hero Volunteer Partner

