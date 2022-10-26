Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.

The media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department says upon arrival officers saw the man, identified as 55-year-old Steven Lee of Conrath, standing outside the front entrance to the bar. As officers approached, Lee walked into the bar then walked out of the rear exit of the bar. Officers saw Lee reach into his sweatshirt and as he removed his hands, officers saw him throwing a plastic bag and tin foil on the ground. Lee refused to comply with commands. Officers searched Lee and found two small baggies of white powdery substance, tin foil with white powder, a cut-up pen with residue, along with around $3,200. Officers checked the backyard of the bar where Lee had thrown the other items, and found Lee’s car keys, a pack of cigarettes, a couple small pieces of tin foil, balled up tin foil, about the size of a golf ball, with a plastic bag full of white powdery substance.

A total of an approximate 23 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized, according to the media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department. Additionally, officers learned that Lee had an active warrant for failure to appear out of Washburn County.

Lee was arrested on the suspicion of possession with intent to manufacture/deliver schedule I and II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of felony bail jumping. Lee was taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

