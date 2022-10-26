Mayo Clinic Health System hosts emergency medicine training at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is teaming up with University of Wisconsin -Eau Claire for an Emergency Clinician Skills Training Course.

This is the first full skills event Mayo has hosted for students. The goal of the course is to learn and practice skills needed for low frequency procedures. There are 15 stations set up for students to rotate through during a two-day period.

Some of the stations include learning how to wrap a broken bone, delivering a baby, and emergency airway surgery.

“Our work with UW-Eau Claire has really given us the ability to do some advanced education training and it’s been a real benefit to our providers. Which ultimately is a benefit to our patients,” Robert Tillotson, Mayo Emergency Medicine, said.

The first session was Wednesday, and the second session is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.