SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 25th

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A preview of the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team ahead of their upcoming exhibition against the Badgers.

Plus, the UW-Superior Yellowjackets travel to McPhee Gymnasium to face the Blugolds in volleyball.

In prep volleyball, McDonell prepares for a sectional matchup with Turtle Lake.

Finally, the Chippewa Falls and Chippewa Valley composite mountain bike team places 2nd at the state championships.

