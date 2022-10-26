SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 25th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A preview of the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team ahead of their upcoming exhibition against the Badgers.

Plus, the UW-Superior Yellowjackets travel to McPhee Gymnasium to face the Blugolds in volleyball.

In prep volleyball, McDonell prepares for a sectional matchup with Turtle Lake.

Finally, the Chippewa Falls and Chippewa Valley composite mountain bike team places 2nd at the state championships.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.