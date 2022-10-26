Two Bloomer teens set to play in Wisconsin State Honors Band Jazz Ensemble

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teen musicians from Bloomer are getting the chance to represent their hometown in Madison on Friday.

High Schoolers Dylan Halom and Jackson Omar were selected to play in the Wisconsin State Honors Band Jazz ensemble.

Halom, a senior playing tenor saxophone, played in the state concert band last year. He says auditioning for the jazz ensemble was a chance to see what he could do.

“Just leveling up the music, getting to see what I’m capable of, and then going and performing it in front of a judge and then hopefully qualifying to make it into the jazz band,” Halom said.

Omar is a junior who will be playing alto saxophone in the jazz ensemble. He says he’s been trying out for the band for the past few years and is grateful his hard work finally paid off.

“I got to practice for it for a couple of months because you get some pretty difficult stuff and then you go in, you play through your stuff,” Omar said. “I finally got in after the hard work, but it feels really good.”

The pair will make up two out of the five spots in their section.

Halom says it’s exciting to be able to play alongside Omar.

“It’s really fun having someone else that I’ve been playing with for a few years now also come up and join me in the All-State Jazz Band too,” Halom said.

When asked what it is about jazz he loves so much, Omar had this to say.

“Jazz just has a different feel to it,” Omar said. “Blues, Ellington, like any kind of jazz, it’s just got a different feel to it. I love playing it, love listening to it.”

Halom shares similar feelings toward the music genre.

“It’s just fun to play,” Halom said. “There’s just that level of it that there’s like a different set of knowledge that you need for it.”

Even though there be some nerves on performance day, playing for their families will be a highlight.

“My family is going to be there. Even my brother down in Madison gets to come,” Halom said.

Omar is looking forward to showing his sister just what he can do.

“My sister went to college for music and she’s just crazy talented and it’s really nice for her to be able to go there,” Omar said.

The Wisconsin State Honors Band Jazz Ensemble’s performance is on October 28th at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

