Two referendum questions for Augusta Area School District on November ballot

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -On Nov. 8, voters will decide the fate of two referendum questions impacting the Augusta Area School District.

The first question looks to generate $10.5 million. Its focus: repairs, renovations and maintenance across the district.

“Many of the classrooms in the elementary were built--were original to the building-- were built in the early to mid-60′s,” said Ryan Nelson, the district administrator. “The middle school/high school building was initially constructed in the late 70′s, and the classroom spaces we’re looking to address are the original sizes.”

Those dollars would also help improve the spaces for Technical Education and Agriscience courses. One way it would do that is by providing adequate room for the district’s grant-funded advanced manufacturing equipment.

“We need a long-term solution for the space for that equipment, and we feel like one of the aspects of question one addresses that,” Nelson said. “Currently those students are working in a classroom that’s about 750 square feet.”

The other referendum voters will see on the ballot would impact PreK-5 grade students.

“The second question then is related specifically to the addition of the new gymnasium at the elementary school and that is in the amount of $4.5 million,” Nelson said.

Right now, the elementary school’s gym shares a space with its cafeteria. The referendum measure would give the physical education program its own facility.

Depending on what voters decide to do at the poll, their taxes may not change.

“Taxpayers would not see a difference in the mill rate if question one passes,” Nelson said. “If question two passes in addition to question one, we’re looking at a mill rate increase of about $40 per $100,000 of property value.”

Nelson said in that scenario, the mill rate would top off at $10.08 per $1,000 of property value for this year and next year before decreasing from there.

The length of both referendum questions is 20 years.

If you would like to learn more about these referendum questions, the Augusta Area School District is holding an informational open house. That’s happening Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Augusta High School.

