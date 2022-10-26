UW reveals 2023 football schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football fans can start marking their 2023 calendars. The Badgers released their schedule for next year, which begins right here at Camp Randall on Sept. 2, when Buffalo roams into town.

Next year’s lineup features the same matchups against UW’s Big Ten west rivals, only they trade home fields. Of the three opponents from the other half of the conference, only one is a holdover from this year - and it’s Ohio State (on Oct. 28). Otherwise, the Badgers will swap Maryland and Purdue for Indiana (Nov. 4) and Rutgers (Oct. 7).

As usual, the season starts with three non-conference games. After Buffalo, the team board the plane for Pullman, Wash., for a rematch on Sept. 9 against Washington State. Finally, Georgia Southern heads north to Madison to round out the run up to their Big Ten showdowns.

And, of course, the day every Badgers fan circles on their calendar will be Nov. 25, because that will be the day UW hopes to chop down Minnesota and raise Paul Bunyon’s Axe high

Date Team Sept. 2 Buffalo Sept. 9 Washington State Sept. 16 Ga. Southern Sept. 23 Purdue Oct. 7 Rutgers Oct. 14 Iowa Oct. 21 Illinois Oct. 28 Ohio State Nov. 4 Indiana Nov. 11 Northwestern Nov. 18 Nebraska Nov. 25 Minnesota Home games in BOLD

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.