UW reveals 2023 football schedule

UW released the 2023 Badgers football schedule, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023
UW released the 2023 Badgers football schedule, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football fans can start marking their 2023 calendars. The Badgers released their schedule for next year, which begins right here at Camp Randall on Sept. 2, when Buffalo roams into town.

Next year’s lineup features the same matchups against UW’s Big Ten west rivals, only they trade home fields. Of the three opponents from the other half of the conference, only one is a holdover from this year - and it’s Ohio State (on Oct. 28). Otherwise, the Badgers will swap Maryland and Purdue for Indiana (Nov. 4) and Rutgers (Oct. 7).

As usual, the season starts with three non-conference games. After Buffalo, the team board the plane for Pullman, Wash., for a rematch on Sept. 9 against Washington State. Finally, Georgia Southern heads north to Madison to round out the run up to their Big Ten showdowns.

And, of course, the day every Badgers fan circles on their calendar will be Nov. 25, because that will be the day UW hopes to chop down Minnesota and raise Paul Bunyon’s Axe high

DateTeam
Sept. 2Buffalo
Sept. 9Washington State
Sept. 16Ga. Southern
Sept. 23Purdue
Oct. 7Rutgers
Oct. 14Iowa
Oct. 21Illinois
Oct. 28Ohio State
Nov. 4Indiana
Nov. 11Northwestern
Nov. 18Nebraska
Nov. 25Minnesota
Home games in BOLD

