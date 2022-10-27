1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m....
According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.

The media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, identified as 42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson of Viroqua, Wis., was traveling alone west on State Highway 56. The vehicle left the roadway, traveling on the side of the road about 160 yards before overturning and coming to a stop against an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle. Life saving measures were performed on scene. Ellefson was taken to Vernon Memorial Health Care where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Viroqua First Responders, Viola EMS, Viola Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

