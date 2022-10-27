Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023.

According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.

“Our goal as Law Enforcement is zero in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” Sheriff James Kowalczyk, said. “Lack of seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.”

During the months of Oct. and Nov. patrols are set to be out Oct. 28 and Nov. 1

