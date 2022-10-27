CVTG presents: “All My Sons”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Arthur Miller’s play, “All My Sons” November 3-13 at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

News Release:

How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy?

Set in 1946 and based on a true story, Arthur Miller’s award-winning play tells the story of a successful businessman who may have done a terrible thing during the war.

One son is missing in action and the other son is about to marry his business partner’s daughter as long-hidden secrets are revealed.

Arthur Miller is an American playwright best known for Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, A View from the Bridge, and of course, All My Sons, which he won a Tony Award for Best Author.

Presented on and around Veterans Day, All My Sons is a powerhouse of a play.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

7:30pm: November 3-5, 10-12

1:30pm: November 6 & 13

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Call 715-832-7529 or go online.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.