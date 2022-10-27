CVTG presents: “All My Sons”

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, "All My Sons".
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, "All My Sons".(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Arthur Miller’s play, “All My Sons” November 3-13 at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.

News Release:

How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests, and his legacy?

Set in 1946 and based on a true story, Arthur Miller’s award-winning play tells the story of a successful businessman who may have done a terrible thing during the war.

One son is missing in action and the other son is about to marry his business partner’s daughter as long-hidden secrets are revealed.

Arthur Miller is an American playwright best known for Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, A View from the Bridge, and of course, All My Sons, which he won a Tony Award for Best Author.

Presented on and around Veterans Day, All My Sons is a powerhouse of a play.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

7:30pm: November 3-5, 10-12

1:30pm: November 6 & 13

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $25 Youth/Students $12

Call 715-832-7529 or go online.

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Lee
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

Latest News

The JA Hero's Gala is November 10 in Eau Claire
Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
YMCA Halloween Party
The YMCA Halloween Party (10/25/22)
The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center in Eau Claire is holding a Halloween Party
YMCA Halloween Party