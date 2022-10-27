Evers, Michels add political firepower to campaigns

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels at a campaign...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels at a campaign event in Green Bay(WBAY)
By Scott Koral
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for governor in Wisconsin is tight, and each candidate is bringing in big names to help get them over the top.

“You need to get out and vote for my friend, Governor Tony Evers,” former President Barack Obama says in a new television ad.

“Thirteen days left. This thing is tied. Deadlocked. Whoever works the hardest down the stretch is going to win, and I can tell you, that’s what happens,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, stumping for Tim Michels in Green Bay.

Evers announced TV and radio ads featuring President Obama last week, touching on the topics of funding for public education, voting rights, and access to abortion.

Wednesday, Michels went to the people of Waukesha and Green Bay. He brought in someone a lot like him: Virginia’s Gov. Youngkin. Both were businessmen when they decided to run for governor, and Michels now hopes to have the same result Youngkin did: Winning.

Youngkin likes Michels’s chances. ”One of the great things about Tim is that he understands what it means to chart a path to bring people together, set milestones, and to deliver outcomes. This is about promises made, promises kept, and I just think there’s been an erosion of trust in career politicians from the left, liberal side,” Youngkin said.

“He’s a bold leader,” Michels praised. “He proved in Virginia that bold leadership can make a difference. He did education reform. He did tax reform... These are two of the things that I’m going to do. I’m going to put more money in people’s pockets here in Wisconsin. We’re going to get crime down, and we’re going to have better educational options for parents, for their sons and daughters.”

Gov. Evers will spend Friday in Northeast Wisconsin from morning to late afternoon to meet with supporters and encourage getting out the vote on his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour, and his campaign says he’ll make another, even longer swing through the area next Wednesday.

Early voting in Wisconsin is already underway.

Action 2 News will have comprehensive coverage of the candidates and the issues on “Your Voice, Your Vote” election specials beginning Monday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of an approximate 23 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized, according to the media...
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
Nicholas Ives
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2022 Trick or Treat Times
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The mom and aunt of the 15-year-old girl who died in the Barron County rollover crash shares...
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out

Latest News

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Abortion opponents launched the "Life Defense Fund" with the hopes of defeating an effort by...
Abortion opponents officially launch "Life Defense Fund"
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her...
Noem, Smith spar over taxes
Kristi Noem's campaign is drawing attention to a campaign finance filing error by her Democrat...
Jamie Smith campaign makes campaign finance filing error
The two candidates for South Dakota’s lone seat in the United States House of Representatives...
Johnson, Duprel stake out positions in lone debate