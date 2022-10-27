Evers, Michels add political firepower to campaigns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for governor in Wisconsin is tight, and each candidate is bringing in big names to help get them over the top.

“You need to get out and vote for my friend, Governor Tony Evers,” former President Barack Obama says in a new television ad.

“Thirteen days left. This thing is tied. Deadlocked. Whoever works the hardest down the stretch is going to win, and I can tell you, that’s what happens,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, stumping for Tim Michels in Green Bay.

Evers announced TV and radio ads featuring President Obama last week, touching on the topics of funding for public education, voting rights, and access to abortion.

Wednesday, Michels went to the people of Waukesha and Green Bay. He brought in someone a lot like him: Virginia’s Gov. Youngkin. Both were businessmen when they decided to run for governor, and Michels now hopes to have the same result Youngkin did: Winning.

Youngkin likes Michels’s chances. ”One of the great things about Tim is that he understands what it means to chart a path to bring people together, set milestones, and to deliver outcomes. This is about promises made, promises kept, and I just think there’s been an erosion of trust in career politicians from the left, liberal side,” Youngkin said.

“He’s a bold leader,” Michels praised. “He proved in Virginia that bold leadership can make a difference. He did education reform. He did tax reform... These are two of the things that I’m going to do. I’m going to put more money in people’s pockets here in Wisconsin. We’re going to get crime down, and we’re going to have better educational options for parents, for their sons and daughters.”

Gov. Evers will spend Friday in Northeast Wisconsin from morning to late afternoon to meet with supporters and encourage getting out the vote on his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour, and his campaign says he’ll make another, even longer swing through the area next Wednesday.

Early voting in Wisconsin is already underway.

Action 2 News will have comprehensive coverage of the candidates and the issues on “Your Voice, Your Vote” election specials beginning Monday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.